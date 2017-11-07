Actress, Hilda Dokubo All Smiles Looking Sexy as She Steps out

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, keeps looking radiant by the day and that is because she has been creating quality time for herself and she tries to make herself happy at all time.

Part of her ways of relaxing is by attending various entertainment events at her disposal where she can just laugh and ease of her stress.

The actress has been busy impacting lives which has been things she has been doing when she is not on set and she has been doing fine.

She stepped out recently for the Copy Right Society of Nigeria (COSON) awards which took place recently looking radiant.