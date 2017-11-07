Actor, RMD Looks Cute in Agbada Outfit

If there is that one thing that catches actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s fancy then it is taste for good fashion which he has not failed whenever he is stepping out.

The actor has been scandal free and since returning to acting, he has been doing fine as he has also started his own production outfit which will soon unveil its TV series to teaming viewers in due time.

RMD as he is better known loves creativity in every spheres of life but when it comes to fashion, he does not want to be left behind which is why he tries some young and good hands to boost his fashion ego.

Take it or leave it, he looks good in every outfit he steps out with and he sure knows how to combine colours to get a desired matching outfit.