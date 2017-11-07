Footballer, Obafemi Martins Donates Wheelchair, Medical Items to Lagos State Government

Self-exiled Super Eagles player, Obafemi Martins, has continued to prove that his wealth does not just come from God alone but with the support of his many fans back home.

Martins has not received any call-up to the Super Eagles in a long while and that has not disturbed him in any way as he continues to enjoy his trade in faraway China.

The player recently put smiles on the faces of many especially the Lagos state government as he donated wheelchairs, crutches and hospital beds through his foundation.

He was received by the Lagos state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who thanked him for this act of selfless service and commitment to giving back to his fatherland especially Lagos State.