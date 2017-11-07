Actor, RMD Gushes About Singer, Brymo’s Music

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo better known as RMD, is a sure lover of entertainment and creativity and that he has just come to voice out.

It is very rare to hear a legend like him talk about the trends in which the youths of today are moving by but for RMD he just needed to speak up for good work as seen in the life of singer, Brymo.

RMD was at an event over the weekend in Abuja, where he listened to the likes of Seyi Shay and Brymo perform and despite that he enjoyed the event, he did not just leave without pointing out the part he enjoyed which was Brymo’s performance.

The actor stated that Brymo has really stepped up his game in the music industry as he has been able to have a mix of afrobeat and jazz into his style of music.

“But by far, my favourite of the night was @brymo . I am an ardent preacher of creatively stepping up your game all the time and this young man has done just that, he has completely turned around his music and it was an amazing experience watching him play a mix of afrobeat and jazz with a big, well orchestrated band,” he said.