The much talked about movie, 'Trophy' from the camp of Blanche Productions is set to thrill fans in Kumasi with a historic premiering.
Trophy' Movie Premier Reaches Kumasi
The premiere is taking place at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi on November 18, 2017 at exactly 6:30pm and 8:30pm, first and second shows respectively at the rate of 30 cedis.
The entire crew according to the checks of SeancityGh are storming the Ashanti Regional capital for the night's hours of entertainment.
The movie titokled, Trophy, a self-movie from fantastic actress Baby Blanche talks about campus life, politics, relationship issues, among others.
Some of the actors who played major roles in this movie include, Baby Blanche, Samuel Ofori, Bill Asamoah, Bishop Benard Nyarko, Nana Hayford, Jessica Williams and Sandra Ababio.