Actor, Kenneth Okonkwo Turns a Year Older, Celebrates with Physically Challenged Persons

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo, is a year older and the actor has decided to celebrate his birthday privately.
Rather than pop expensive drinks to celebrate his day, the actor has decided to celebrate his day with the physically challenged persons.
He also used the opportunity to urge those who are planning to send him gifts to take the gifts to the physically challenged persons as that will make him happier.
According to him, “My experience with the physically challenged at the Kpakpando foundation has taught me a lesson. The principal thing they need is love; a shoulder to lean on. They may not be as tall as us to make things work, but we can be as tall as them to make things work. So in life, if you do not like what you are getting from a person, you can change what you are giving to the person to make things work. I have decided to mark my birthday privately praying for the less privileged. The best birthday gift you will send me is to identify any less privileged person around you and show him/her some love. God bless you as you do because I will be praying for you too.”
