Kanu Shares photos as he arrives Indonesia with other EPL Legends

4 hours ago

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
The Nigeria Football Legend Kanu Nwankwo is currently touring some Asian Countries With his fellow EPL Legends.

In some of the picture he Shared on his social media platform shows him and former Pompey And England Goalkeeper James and Liverpool Lift-back John Riise and Weston all happy to see him.

Kanu Is the Most Decorated Nigeria Footballer And Has been been doing his Charity work which includes his Foundation (Kanu Heart Foundation) and the Giving-back Project he has been doing in nigeria

