Charity work has always been one of the most important duties for wearers of the Miss BMP Nigeria crown, and the reigning queen has taking fulfilling those duties to new level.
As part of her ongoing projects, reigning MBMP Queen Stepanie James paid a visit to children of Abuja Orphanage, Wednesday, November 1, 2017 and also made some donations to the orphanage. Queen Stephanie, who was visiting the orphanage for the second time, said she had always wished to do all or the little she could for children.
"My pet project has to do with educating the child and what best way to do it than starting from when they are really young and most impressionable? The first time I visited I held the cutest baby in my arms and I was moved to tears when I remembered that he was abandoned," she said.
Queen Stephanie James Visits Orphanage, Donate Materials (Photos)
