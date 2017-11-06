modernghana logo

Queen Ajose Abigeal emerges Miss Indigenous Tourism Nigeria

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
The Miss Indigenous Nige­ria Beauty pageant 2017 have come and gone but the memories will never be forgotten. 21 beautiful con­testants representing different states in Nigeria participated in the contest, showcasing the rich content of Nige­ria to the world.

Ajose Abigeal, a 300 level Student of University of Lagos emerged as the Miss indigenous Nigeria Tourism.

The event was held recently at the prestigious Nicon Luxury Hotels Abuja, There were also award pre­sentations to certain guests, music and comedy by popular Entertainers like Amb Wahala, TBoss, Uche Ugbobo and many others.

The President/CEO of Miss Indigenous Nigeria, Mr Clinton Nwosu, thanked the audience for com­ing and also promised that next year’s edition will be better, out­standing certificate were given to outstanding contestants by Mr Nwosu.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

