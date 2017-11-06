Queen Ajose Abigeal emerges Miss Indigenous Tourism Nigeria

The Miss Indigenous Nigeria Beauty pageant 2017 have come and gone but the memories will never be forgotten. 21 beautiful contestants representing different states in Nigeria participated in the contest, showcasing the rich content of Nigeria to the world.
Ajose Abigeal, a 300 level Student of University of Lagos emerged as the Miss indigenous Nigeria Tourism.
The event was held recently at the prestigious Nicon Luxury Hotels Abuja, There were also award presentations to certain guests, music and comedy by popular Entertainers like Amb Wahala, TBoss, Uche Ugbobo and many others.
The President/CEO of Miss Indigenous Nigeria, Mr Clinton Nwosu, thanked the audience for coming and also promised that next year’s edition will be better, outstanding certificate were given to outstanding contestants by Mr Nwosu.
