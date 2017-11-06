I For One Give My Tithe to the Needy

Following the Controversial Topic Trending on Tithing, See What Nigerian Gospel Singer Gloria Doyle - @YeyeGospel has to say...
Tithing started with Abraham, Paying his Tithe to Melchidezek the high priest in Gen 14:18-20 "18 Then Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine. He was priest of God Most High, 19 and he blessed Abram, saying, “Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Creator of heaven and earth. 20 And praise be to God Most High, who delivered your enemies into your hand.” Then Abram gave him a tenth of everything. These recorded Abraham as the first Tither".
During the Exodus move in the time of Moses, it was recorded that moses commanded the children of Israel to bring one tenth of their farming and animal husbandry proceeds to the tabernacle as tithe which is one tenth of what they earned and there was actually a reason behind it which was to help the fatherless, strangers in their midst, widow and those that were in need amongst the israealites. Nothing was really spoken much about tithing until the era of Malachi 3:10 and this was a commandment from God through the prophet for the children of Israel to bring their tithe into the storehouse because the tabernacle was also a refuge place equally for the category of people moses talked about.
When God was sharing land to the children of Israel there was nothing ascribe to the levites because God himself said he was their inheritance. The levites were commissioned to be in the tabernacle as singers and keepers of the temple they were not permitted to go to work or for war. Their duty was to continually be in the temple keeping it holy with God as there only inheritance so most of there sustenance was from the tithe brought into the store room of the tabernacle.
The idea of tithing was majorly for those working in the temple or seeking refuge in the temple.
I believe Greed and the Urge to acquire wealth has made a lot of pastors to focus more on that particular aspect of the scripture which dwells on Tithing making it compulsory and mandatory without obligation for the congregation to pay.
You make people see the word of God without enforcing it on them even the bible talks majorly on free will.... when you now mandate somebody to pay tithe without allowing them exercise their freewill then it is no more about the word of God. I for one 'Gloria Doyle' give my tithe to the needy, set people up, bless people and I do it on free will.
The pastors collecting tithe how many problems have they solved and that is why the church has lost its power and position because everything has now become materialistic (all about material things). This Tithing is one of the thing that has really weaken the church making them focus more on money and Jesus christ says you can't serve God and Mammoth.
I For One Give My Tithe to the Needy
Following the Controversial Topic Trending on Tithing, See What Nigerian Gospel Singer Gloria Doyle - @YeyeGospel has to say...
Tithing started with Abraham, Paying his Tithe to Melchidezek the high priest in Gen 14:18-20 "18 Then Melchizedek king of Salem brought out bread and wine. He was priest of God Most High, 19 and he blessed Abram, saying, “Blessed be Abram by God Most High, Creator of heaven and earth. 20 And praise be to God Most High, who delivered your enemies into your hand.” Then Abram gave him a tenth of everything. These recorded Abraham as the first Tither".
During the Exodus move in the time of Moses, it was recorded that moses commanded the children of Israel to bring one tenth of their farming and animal husbandry proceeds to the tabernacle as tithe which is one tenth of what they earned and there was actually a reason behind it which was to help the fatherless, strangers in their midst, widow and those that were in need amongst the israealites. Nothing was really spoken much about tithing until the era of Malachi 3:10 and this was a commandment from God through the prophet for the children of Israel to bring their tithe into the storehouse because the tabernacle was also a refuge place equally for the category of people moses talked about.
When God was sharing land to the children of Israel there was nothing ascribe to the levites because God himself said he was their inheritance. The levites were commissioned to be in the tabernacle as singers and keepers of the temple they were not permitted to go to work or for war. Their duty was to continually be in the temple keeping it holy with God as there only inheritance so most of there sustenance was from the tithe brought into the store room of the tabernacle.
The idea of tithing was majorly for those working in the temple or seeking refuge in the temple.
I believe Greed and the Urge to acquire wealth has made a lot of pastors to focus more on that particular aspect of the scripture which dwells on Tithing making it compulsory and mandatory without obligation for the congregation to pay.
You make people see the word of God without enforcing it on them even the bible talks majorly on free will.... when you now mandate somebody to pay tithe without allowing them exercise their freewill then it is no more about the word of God. I for one 'Gloria Doyle' give my tithe to the needy, set people up, bless people and I do it on free will.
The pastors collecting tithe how many problems have they solved and that is why the church has lost its power and position because everything has now become materialistic (all about material things). This Tithing is one of the thing that has really weaken the church making them focus more on money and Jesus christ says you can't serve God and Mammoth.