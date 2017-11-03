Actress, Caroline Danjuma Blasts Lagos State Government Over Increase Toll Gate

Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, is not happy with the way the Lagos stat government has been punishing its masses in recent times.
Considering the hardship in the country, the Lagos state government recently increased the Lekki toll gate tariff and this has gotten many commuters talking including the actress.
According to her, “On my out of Lekki this morning I received this notifying me that within 4 days there will be an increment to the toll gate tariff. The question is what this Govt take the citizens for.
ATM machines they can collect from at will? Things are extremely tough in this country for the lay man. Suicidal rate is extremely high. Drug abuse is now a norm because people are trying to get high to get away from the pain, leading to the deaths of young vibrant youths in the society. I would like to know in details and statistics what the government uses our taxes for. 1. The hard currency rate is still increasing against the Naira. This alone affects business’s both existing and new. A lot of companies have gone further to let go of their staff due to the fact they can’t meet up with the expenses, some have even gone as far as closing down.
Unemployment is extremely high, kids are out of school, innovation is halted, no capital to run it. 2. If this increment is for the refurbishment of state hospitals, are we going to get free medicals with our NHS number? Last time I went to LUTH I had to buy the doctor literally everything including hand gloves before he could operate on the man I volunteered to help. 3. Is it to rebrand the police force?
Will they have better accommodation than the deplorable one they live in now? Will they be well equipped and well trained? Will they be paid a substantial salary which will stop them from collecting bribes on the road? 4. Will all these taxes be used to build rehabs and homes for the homeless? Pls note that NGO’s are operated by individuals n not the Gov. We pay all sorts of taxes in this country with very few accounted for , all the government does is create new ways of taking money from the masses and at their own will, they impose it without a care in the world . With this new tariff, there will be increment in transportation fare, resulting to increase in salary. More business will close down, more people will be jobless, more people will be prone to suicide and drug abuse, people can hardly pay for their rent.
Please tag the authorities. This is absolutely wrong.. this must NOT be accepted.. I know a lot of you can afford it but pls think of the poor, ur driver, ur nanny, your cook, ur gate man , your staff , your business.. Don’t ignore this .. we can’t be quiet all the time because some of us can afford it , we must speak out for those who can barely have one meal in a day .. this Govt is not for the people . Enough is enough. pass this round.. with a peaceful movement and unity we can achieve the best . Are we the ones paying for the 2019 election?”
