Women Arise, CEE-HOPE seek justice for Engineer murdered by wife
Leading women's rights campaign organization, Women Arise, and Child’s right NGO, CEEHOPE have led a team of campaigners Ebute-Metta magistrate court to seek justice to Lagos-based engineer, Lawrence Idoko who was murdered by wife Mrs Folashade Idoko.
33 year-old Lawrence Idoko was stabbed to death by his wife at their residence at 20, Kosoko Street, Ayetoro area of Lagos State on August 20, 2017 for allegedly receiving a text message from a girlfriend.
Neighbours including the landlord of the deceased, Chief Gani Akanni, testified of how the victim tolerated several physical attacks from his wife who was also known for fighting other neighbours and vandalizing properties at will. Chief Akanni also explained how he had giving the couple several notice of eviction owing the woman’s violent tendencies.
President of Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin while speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom said, “For men experiencing domestic violence, silence is no longer golden, speak up before it is too late. Violence against men in matrimonial setups is on the increase and we must end this menace”
"We believe that injustice to one is injustice to all. We believe that just like women, men can also be victims of domestic violence. We stand for #JusticeForLawrence and we have no doubt that justice will be served in this case. Again, we believe that it will serve as a deterrence to persons who perpetuate gender -based violence be it men or women" CEE-HOPE’s Betty Abah added.
The case has however been adjourned to December 4, 2017 to allow for legal advice from the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) while the accused remains in prison custody.