The maiden edition of Beauty Of The World Africa pageant is taking centre stage tomorrow, Saturday, 4th November 2017 at Pelican International Hotel, Chevy View Estate, Lekki.
Lagos with Blue Carpet starting by 6:00pm. The event which promises to be entertaining and engaging will also honour and celebrate distinguish Nigerians who have been exceptional in their fields of endeavour.
The elegant contestants have been in camp for about a week training for the grand finale as pictures of their arrival, camp shots and voting photos are shared by the management of the pageant headed by Mr. Chris Ikoku.
Camp and Voting Photos Of Beauty Of The World Africa Pageant Contestants
The maiden edition of Beauty Of The World Africa pageant is taking centre stage tomorrow, Saturday, 4th November 2017 at Pelican International Hotel, Chevy View Estate, Lekki.
Lagos with Blue Carpet starting by 6:00pm. The event which promises to be entertaining and engaging will also honour and celebrate distinguish Nigerians who have been exceptional in their fields of endeavour.
The elegant contestants have been in camp for about a week training for the grand finale as pictures of their arrival, camp shots and voting photos are shared by the management of the pageant headed by Mr. Chris Ikoku.