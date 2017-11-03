WISE PEOPLE TALK BECAUSE THEY HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY,FOOLS TALK BECAUSE THEY WANT TO SOMETHING.....By: DON [email protected] CI
Actress, Ajanigo Simeon Holds Baby Shower
Pretty Nollywood actress and expectant mother, Ajanigo Simeon, is just few days away to her delivery date as she was recently hosted to a baby shower.
The actress was filled with joy knowing that she is loved by many as prayers kept coming in for her safe delivery.