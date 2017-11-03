Actress, Regina Chukwu, is just one beauty one cannot take eyes away from because despite blessed with two children, she still maintains that beauty.
Many would have allowed situation of the day affect them or feel they are too old for some things but for her, it’s all about looking good.
The actress looked gorgeous recently when she travelled to the US for an award ceremony where she looked stunning.
Regina has done well for herself as she continues to enjoy her life with her two children and indeed, God has been really faithful to her considering the fact that she has no one to run to in times of need since the demise of her hubby many years ago.
Actress, Regina Chuckwu too Pretty to Ignore
