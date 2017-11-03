Wow, the Nigerian entertainment industry is beginning to see tremendous change with some of its practitioners as they become entrepreneurs by the day.
Some celebrities have always spoken out that there is no money in Nollywood and this assertion has gotten to the ears of many who have begun to diversify.
The list of some celebs who have ventured into some businesses is endless as more are still trying to put their plans into reality.
Recently we saw actress, Iyabo Ojo, venturing into food business after already having a spa lounge which entails other variant of businesses and now actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo, is not slowing down one bit.
Abimbo has silently established herself not just in acting but also in skin care treatment as she now sends her products abroad and now she has joined those owing clothing line as she recently unveiled ‘Extreme clothings.’
Sharing the good news, she wrote, “we are happy to inform you that your girl Abimbola Ogunnowo now has her own fashion line @extremeclothings is finally opened by God’s Grace and we are hitting it big....trust me when I say it’s going to be one in town because by God’s Grace I am consistent in whatever I lay by hands on. It’s God and not me.”
Actress, Abimbola Ogunnowo Unveils Clothing Line
