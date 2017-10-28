Nollywood actress and lover to actor, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, is really threatening men in Texas, with her massive backside.
The actress has not allowed the stress that comes with her job to affect her in any way and the good life is really telling on her.
She stepped out in a camouflage outfit recently looking sexy as she used that opportunity to show off her growing backside which is what has been intoxicating her lovers heart anytime he admires her from rare.
Actress, Seyi Edun Flaunts Massive Backside in Texas
Nollywood actress and lover to actor, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, is really threatening men in Texas, with her massive backside.
The actress has not allowed the stress that comes with her job to affect her in any way and the good life is really telling on her.
She stepped out in a camouflage outfit recently looking sexy as she used that opportunity to show off her growing backside which is what has been intoxicating her lovers heart anytime he admires her from rare.