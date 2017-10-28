modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Tithe Paying Is Certainly A Sin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
3 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Actress, Seyi Edun Flaunts Massive Backside in Texas

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Actress, Seyi Edun Flaunts Massive Backside in Texas

Nollywood actress and lover to actor, Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun, is really threatening men in Texas, with her massive backside.

The actress has not allowed the stress that comes with her job to affect her in any way and the good life is really telling on her.

She stepped out in a camouflage outfit recently looking sexy as she used that opportunity to show off her growing backside which is what has been intoxicating her lovers heart anytime he admires her from rare.

1028201712911 seyi 2

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria

quot-img-1‘Whether you believe you can do a thing or not, you're right.’

By: Henry Ford quot-img-1
body-container-line