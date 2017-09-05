modernghana logo

Another Actor, Okwy Chucwujekwu Dies of Asthma Attack

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
25 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

O Lord, not again, once again in about two weeks, Nollywood has been thrown into another mourning as comic actor, Okwy Chucwujekwu better known as Bossman, has passed on.

The actor last posted on his social media account about two days ago while he was at movie location and showed no signs of any form of ailment.

The actor is said to have been an asthmatic patient but continued to pull through just to deliver his lines whenever he is called upon until he could no longer fight it.

May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace, amen.

Nollywood Media

