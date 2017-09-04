modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Jide Kosoko Appreciates Colleague for Calling him a Legend

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
15 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko, has always seen himself as a regular actor, who is also trying to make ends meet for himself but to others, he is a father and mentor.

Lots of actors and upcoming ones have always dreamt and wished they could work alongside him in any movie production and for those who have come in contact with him, it has always been good testimony about his humble personality.

The actor recently worked alongside fast rising actress, Liz John Black and the actress appreciated him by describing him as a legend, “Always great having you on set Sir, you are truly a legend.”

But Jide could not overlook such word as he thanked the actress for seeing him as one. In his words, “Thanks for calling me legend @lizjohnblack it's nice working with you too.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

Outboard Motors Sold Under Mahama Unaccounted - Minister

2 hours ago

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Even a kind word is a scence of charity

By: babansala ramxy quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line