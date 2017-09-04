modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I’m Actually Fit Now…Actress, Halima Abubakar Reveals

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Celebrity

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has been silent for a while as she tries to recover for a brief ailment that she has been battling with for a while.

The actress has so far been getting positive messages as she stays off social media for a while to try and recover fully before stepping out especially for movie calls.

For those who might have been wondering what has been happening to her or her whereabout, well, panic not because she is recovering well to the glory of God.

Showing signs of good recovery, she wrote, “I woke up in a great mood today, with God by my side all through God bless you all my loves for being awesome and caring to me. Thank you, am actually really strong I just wanted to post a picture (old)but how I feel inside see you all soon Happy new week sugars#Godisgood.”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Celebrity

TOP STORIES

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

1 hour ago

Boy, 6, Dies Over Lack Of Ambulance

5 hours ago

quot-img-1i luv u girl becos u always wait for ur own instead of dragging or snatching other people's hubby.THUMB UP MY GIRL,U DESERVE HIM

By: franca quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line