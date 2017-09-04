modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

See how Miss Comely Queen Nigeria South-South 2016 Celebrated herBirthday (Photos)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 minute ago | Where ‘N’ When

Queen Rejoice Chidiebere, who emerged winner of the Miss Comely Queen Nigeria South South in Abuja, said she usually experience innermost elation whenever her engagement with orphans and less privileged ones makes them happy.

The Street of Benin City experienced something different during the Sallah holiday as the current queen stormed the street with Less Privileged Ones where she ate and dine with them.

Queen Rejoice Chidiebere said, though her tenure ends in 2017, she has many laudable projects to embark on before she leaves the throne.

Meanwhile, Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty Pageant is set to hold next edition this December as Nationwide audition is on progress.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Where ‘N’ When

TOP STORIES

Angry Carlos Ahenkorah Threatened To Shoot TMA Official Over Demolitio...

8 minutes ago

Boy, 6, Dies Over Lack Of Ambulance

4 hours ago

quot-img-1WE CAN`T ALL BE HEROES BECAUSE SOMEBODY HAS TO SIT ON THE CURB AND CLAP AS THEY GO BY.

By: WILL ROGERS quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line