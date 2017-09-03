modernghana logo

Celebrity Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeeem Turns 20

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
13 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

One of Nigeria's leading and Celebrity Pencil Artist, Alesh Akeeem, has just turned 20, today 3rd of September 2017.

Akeem is famous for drawing and presenting portraits to International celebrities Ciara, T-Pain, Migos, Jidenna, etc, as well as top notable such as: Alaafin of Oyo, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, Chief Mrs. Kemi Nelson, Otunba Akin Alabi, etc.

The young chap is not slowing down at what he loves doing which is drawing as he derives pleasure in using pencil to create a living in paper.

He has so far been able to combines learning and drawing together as they don’t conflict. He is currently a student studying journalism at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba.

