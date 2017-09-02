modernghana logo

Elizabeth Foundation Visits Community With No Reliable Water,Healthcare & Others

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
11 minutes ago | Spotlight

Elizabeth Foundation Visits Ngwaru Agwan Dogara community in Nassarawa State for community development while they discovered some necessities the community lacks.

The Foundation which have engaged in several humanitarian activities in Nigeria Such as providing daily school in Durumi IDP Camp, Skill acquisition, Healthcare development, youth empowerment and others.

Elizabeth Foundation took to their Instagram to share their weird experience in Ngwaru Agwan Dogara community while they plead on the Government and other relevant agencies to remember the state.

