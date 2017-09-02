modernghana logo

Actor, Apama Walks Down the Aisle with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
23 minutes ago | Couples/Break-ups

Comic Nollywood actor, Dike Osinachi better known as Apama, has just bided farewell to bachelorhood as he finally walks down the aisle with his pretty long time lover, Ogechi Ogbonna.

The actor has been in happy mood all through the week knowing that he is about stepping into another institution where there is no suspension or ASUU strike.

The wedding is already ongoing at First Baptist Church, as reception is schedule to take place at the Imo State University.

