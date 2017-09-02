modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Gospel Act Alabba Releases New Single OBA-NLA (The Mighty King)

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Spirit of Naija

Ilori Olufemi Alaba (Alabba) is an exceptional worshiper, one whose expression of worship through the gift of music is outstandingly unique.

OBA-NLA (The Mighty God) is a song that's birthed by the inspiration of God, Himself and it definitely has the capacity to bless every listener, regardless of race, tribe or ethnicity.

Alabba has performed, worked with and graced several stages with several artistes and producers likes of Ron Kenoly, Don Moen, Kunle Ayo, Sammie okposo, Tosin Alao, Tosin Martins, Lara George, Late Eric Arubayi, Onos, Wilson Joel, Rotimi Keys, Ini-dminstrel, Tosin Badejo, etc. He's also served and still serving his Maker at the Trinity House, Victoria Island, since the inception of the church.

The Debut Single, OBA-NLA (The Mighty God), produced by SkyTimz, is a song that's birthed by the inspiration of God, Himself and it definitely has the capacity to bless every listener, regardless of race, tribe or ethnicity.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Spirit of Naija

TOP STORIES

Kenya Elections: Don't Blame International Observers

8 hours ago

Christian Council Wishes Muslims Well

8 hours ago

quot-img-1Man is born free but where ever he goes he is in chains.

By: Gifty,UK quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line