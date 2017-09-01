modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY
Actress, Mercy Aigbe Celebrates Ste-daughter, Omolara Gentry

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
4 minutes ago | Celebrity Gossips

Let’s thank God for Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe Gentry, for accepting her hubby back from the despite the whole challenges they went through together.

Not many believed that the two could come back together until we broke the news some months back that she has moved back into the loving arms of her hubby.

Well, as they live happily together, the actress has proven that she still has much love for him and her step daughter Omolara who turns a year older today.

The actress who is busy on movie set took a break to celebrate her step-daughter as she hopes to be a mother for her also on her wedding day which she dreams of.

“See who is 25!!!!!! My Big baby. Happy birthday to my Sweetheart @gentry_lara .......Aso ebi loading May the rest of your very long years be the best! Love you darling and have a blast!” she wrote.

