Actress, Omotola Jalade Fumes over Hate on Albinos

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Celebrity

Recently, Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, appreciated a colleague who is an Albino, whom she worked with in the movie ‘The Tribunal,’ and that made her carry out research on those with the skin colour.

Intrigued by what she found out about them, she even appreciated them the more but some people came saying ill things about Albinos which the actress did not find welcoming.

Although she did not call out names but the actress reminded those hating that in as much they feel they are better than others, they need to know that someone somewhere is also hating on them too.

“On my last Post, I saw a comment where someone said "Wonder what breastfeeding an albino baby must feel like" My heart breaks seeing some think this way. Always Remember as perfect as you think you are, someone somewhere thinks less of you too. #stopthehate #Albinism #discriminiation #selfconfidence ,” she wrote.

Celebrity

