modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Upcoming Actors Need to be Prayerful in the Industry…Actress, Jinad Habibat Adunni

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Calabash

Popular Yoruba actress cum producer, Jinad Habibat Adunni, has done well for herself and she has been able to position herself that she is still relevant.

The business of entertainment in Nigeria is not predictable but the actress has been able to device means of being relevant which is producing her own movies and not working for others alone.

Jinad who started her movie production in 2010, with the movie ‘Omokomo,’ followed by ‘Ikulokunrin,’ in 2011, is not in a rush to make movies but preparing quality scripts that will tell the Nigerian story the right way.

Knowing how the struggles have been so far, the actress advised upcoming actors to keep calm and not rush into things just to make money as their own time will come.

In her words, “My little advice to the upcoming actor's is that, just keep calm don't rush and be prayerful... Your time is coming soon”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Calabash

TOP STORIES

Cease Campaigning For 2020—NDC Warns Party Members

2 hours ago

CHAG Urges Government To Settle All NHIS Debts

2 hours ago

quot-img-1I DIDNT KNOW HOW THE JOURNEY WILL END BUT I KNOW HOW IT STARTS

By: akoaso-HH quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39724.4016
Euro5.21975.2232
Pound Sterling5.65925.6666
Swiss Franc4.56424.5669
Canadian Dollar3.50243.5048
S/African Rand0.33760.3378
Australian Dollar3.47703.4838
body-container-line