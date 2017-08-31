modernghana logo

Actress, Bose Alao Omotoyossi Becomes Ntel Ambassador

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
33 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actress, Bose Alao Omotoyossi aka Queen bee, has just hit a jack pot as she has just been unveiled as the brand ambassador for fast growing broadband service in Nigeria, Ntel.

The actress put pen to paper some few hours ago at the unveiling which took place in Lagos as she will use her position to help project the image of the brand as well as the company for the period of time she is with them.

Ntel is Nigeria’s most revolutionary 4G/LTE-Advanced network that delivers superfast call-connect times, crystal clear Voice-over-LTE and high-speed Internet access (up to 100Mbps).

Its aim is to deliver value by providing the most advanced broadband-based solutions and supreme service.

What a nice way for the actress to start her Sallah celebration as she will smile to the bank knowing that some millions are currently resting awaiting withdrawal.

