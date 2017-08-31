modernghana logo

Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
Apostle Anselm Madubuko Celebrates 4th Year Wedding Anniversary Calls Wife Bae

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Couples/Break-ups

General overseer of Revival Assembly Church, Apostle Anselm Madubuko with his Kenyan wife, Emmy Kosgie, is currently celebrating their 4th year wedding anniversary in style.

The ever busy man of God took out time to appreciate his woman who has shown him the most tremendous support a woman could give a man and has also help ensure that the church of God moves forward.

The two love birds tied the knot on Saturday, August 31, 2013, in Kenya. They came back to Nigeria shortly after and held their wedding thanksgiving on Sunday, September 15, 2013, at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

How many will believe that the man of God can be this romantic as he called his wife Bae just to rekindle that youthfulness in him. “Happy anniversary bae.... U are my best forever my Nubian queen. Great heart. Great person. I love u!”

