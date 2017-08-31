modernghana logo

Actress, Chika Ike Reading Hard for good Havard Grades

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago

Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, since gaining admission to study at the Executive MBA Programme in Harvard University, has not slowed down in ensuring that she comes out in flying colours.

Chika has been reading acidulously as she disclosed that she never knew she could seat back to be reading this hard but Havard has changed everything for her.

In her words, “The harder I work the Luckier I get. No one promised that it will be easy but it will be worth it. Harvard got me reading like never before. lt's a reading Vacation...Lol”

The actress has tried for about 5 years but kept getting rejected until God finally visited her when she got a mail that she has been accepted.

