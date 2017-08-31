modernghana logo

Actress, Regina Daniels Gain Admission into University

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, might soon be off the screen for a while as our darling has just gotten admission into the university.

The pretty actress shared the good news via her social media handle about her admission but did not state the university she was admitted into.

Regina will turn 17 come October 10, 2017, and she has featured in uncountable movies where she has made many producers proud of her work.

“Congrats to me on my admission....... #UNI girl, schoolgirl,” she shared.

