TOP STORIES
'A smile is like the sun rising from its sleeping abode,it makes everything look so assuring' so smile to someone todayBy: godwin okyere aka AP
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3967
|4.4011
|Euro
|5.2383
|5.2415
|Pound Sterling
|5.6783
|5.6845
|Swiss Franc
|4.5823
|4.5839
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4877
|3.4893
|S/African Rand
|0.3379
|0.3380
|Australian Dollar
|3.4746
|3.4812
Actress, Regina Daniels Gain Admission into University
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, might soon be off the screen for a while as our darling has just gotten admission into the university.
The pretty actress shared the good news via her social media handle about her admission but did not state the university she was admitted into.
Regina will turn 17 come October 10, 2017, and she has featured in uncountable movies where she has made many producers proud of her work.
“Congrats to me on my admission....... #UNI girl, schoolgirl,” she shared.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Nollywood At Large