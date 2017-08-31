modernghana logo

Player, Emmanuel Emenike Welcomes Baby Girl with Lover

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
19 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nigerian footballer, Emmanuel Emenike, has joined the league of some of his colleagues who are fathers as he will also celebrate father’s day next year 2018.

The player and his woman, ex-beauty queen wife, Iheoma Nnadi, have welcomed their first child together in the United Kingdom.

Emenike welcomed his baby girl with all joy as mother and child are said to be okay and doing fine after getting good medical attention.

