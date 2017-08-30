modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

TERRY APALA RELEASES NEW TUNE “MGBOR”

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Music Releases

Following his Win for Best Music Cover of the Year (International) at the City People Awards, Apala Hip-Hop prodigy, Terry Apala comes back with a Trap Infused Street Anthem titled “Mgbor” which literally translates to “Listen”.

The Benie Macaulay produced trap beat sees Terry Apala bragging about being the king of his sound and people go crazy when they hear his song and name because of his unique and distinct style.

The song is a testament of his growing status and the deserved recognition he has been getting lately. Terry is definitely here to stay as the “New Skool King”.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music Releases

TOP STORIES

29 ‘galamseyers’ fined GHc15m over Atewa forest mining

4 hours ago

Alabi fights back: We did viability appraisal on 'abandoned' $150m SSN...

7 hours ago

quot-img-1The wise man in the storm prays God, not for safety from danger, but for deliverance from fear.

By: Ralph Waldo Emerson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39684.4012
Euro5.28325.2867
Pound Sterling5.68425.6916
Swiss Franc4.64324.6462
Canadian Dollar3.51853.5210
S/African Rand0.33840.3386
Australian Dollar3.50263.5089
body-container-line