I do not preach for poverty or against riches but rather contentment.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3968
|4.4012
|Euro
|5.2644
|5.2676
|Pound Sterling
|5.6798
|5.6864
|Swiss Franc
|4.6054
|4.6073
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5195
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|0.3372
|0.3373
|Australian Dollar
|3.4965
|3.5028
Desmond Elliot Set To Premiere ‘The Silver Spoon’
Ace Nollywood actor, director and politician, Desmond Elliot is in town again with a new blockbuster movie, ‘The Silver Spoon’ which will hit the big screen come Friday, September 22.
Written and co-produced by Chinney Love Eze and produced by Anita Odia for A keys productions, the new film parades an array of talented and professional actors like Desmond Elliot, who also doubles as the director, Wole Ojo, Yvonne Jedege, Jennifer Eliogu, Sophia Alakija, Ayo Adesanya and Eyinna Nwingwe among others.
Possessing a creative storyline and told with an intriguing plot, The Silver Spoon tells the story of a spoilt but bright hardworking and serious minded girl of 24 years, Ella Henshaw (Sophia Alakija) placed on a succession plan by her parent to take over the family business.
Watch TRAILER:
She then comes across a man who took her for a mere pretty face. This young man, a disgruntled job seeker, Segun played by Wole Ojo finally gets a job in her company and discovers that the job was not what he expected.
According to the producer, Anita Odia “This movie was well done; a lot of hard work has gone into every bit of it; from the intriguing story to the production and post-production. The cast members are talented actors and they interpreted their roles well.
It is a good one and so far, the reactions we have gotten from those who watched the movie at the private screening were really good. As intriguing as the story is, it is so real and everyone can relate to it. It is an entertaining movie that will shake the cinema.”
The Silver Spoon hits cinemas on the 22nd of September and it is a must-watch for all.
Nollywood Affairs