TOP STORIES
Yesterday is but a dream, and tomorrow is only a vision, but today well lived, makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope. Look well therefore to this day.By: julia obeng
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Most Influential Nigerians—MIN Unveils New Logo, Editorial Team
Online digital and annual print publishing platform,Most Influential Nigerians, otherwise known as MIN, pulled the curtain back on a new unified national rebranding strategy that brings together diverse Nigerians under a single platform with a tagline, “Nigeria’s #1 tracker on the self-made.”
Formerly known as Most Influential Igbo Personalities – MIIP, it could be recalled that the platform received a knock from Nigerians who wondered why a reputable brand could limit its coverage within a region, hence calls for an expansion.
Speaking, the lead writer and media personality, Ugochukwu Favour-Mayor expressed satisfaction at the level of work done so far within the past one year since the rebranding process began.
He went further to make proclaims of what the future holds for the new platform, by saying, “it is designed with a bold and visionary step for human social empowerment and capital development, basically endowed to track and showcase influential Nigerians and their philanthropy.
To bring out the paragons, and present them as role models, whom we can admire, adore, and who the younger ones can pattern their lives after. Assembling a vast array of high flyers from the country, and tell their stories in a way to inspire others,” he said.
As the now renamed platform, MIN emerges, it left no stone unturned as it unveiled a new logo and sophisticated editorial team that comprises of top media stakeholders in Africa like: Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, editor of Forbes Under 30 and Forbes Africa journalist, Ancillar Mangena, Mike Awoyinfa, Chris Asoluka, Bill Price and Nollywood veteran actor, John Okafor – Mr. Ibu.
Amongst the paraded writers are known pen-pushers across the media industry in the country, like: Henry Akubiro, Onyeka Nwelue, Chuks Nwanne, Sam Anokam, Jenny Chisom Opara and a few others.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
The Buzz