Ghana needs someone whose life will speak louder than his or her words.Whose character can be noticed and prompts others to examine the way they are handeling the nation's resources.By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3962
|4.4006
|Euro
|5.2157
|5.2203
|Pound Sterling
|5.6632
|5.6697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5822
|4.5853
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5201
|3.5227
|S/African Rand
|03365
|0.3366
|Australian Dollar
|3.4931
|3.4982
Nollywood is not About Charms Alone, Watch Good Movies…Actor, Junior Pope Defends
Some Nigerians who are familiar with the Nollywood industry have reacted over the kind of movies being produced after watching the testimony of a young American kid who saved his kid brother after falling into the swimming pool.
The American kid disclosed that he had watched actor, Rock movie where he gave a CPR and chest compression to a colleague and that made him do same to his brother which saved his life.
Some Nigerians who find this very impressive came blasting Nollywood which they claim only teaches how to go diabolical and kill people rather than good morals.
Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, who came to the defense of his industry urged his fans than rather than complain, they should ensure they watch good movies in the industry which will make good impact in their lives.
According to him, “Good movies always have a way to people’s heart and does leave an impact in their lives, watch only good movies.”
