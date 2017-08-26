modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Nigerian Govt. Needs to Start Paying Attention to Tourism Development…Actor, Yomi Fash

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
43 minutes ago | Hot Issues

Some countries have come to believe that for its country to grow, they need to diversify into other sectors and make it attractive for people to visit all in the name of tourism and that has been working.

We have seen many Nigerians travel either to other African countries or abroad on vacation and what they do is to go visiting various tourist sites which has been grossing huge amount to the developed countries.

When it comes to things in Nigeria, the government believes that oil is the only way forward and even the money that comes from oil is being mismanaged by these public office holders and Nollywood actor, Yomi Fash Lanso is really bitter about this.

The actor paid a visit to Ondo state recently and he was amazed by the beautiful mountain the state is blessed with yet the government cannot capitalize on such to build tourist attraction sites.

In his words, “A visit to this place in Arigidi Akoko in Ondo State will leave you spellbound. Pure natural beauty with a captivating mountain. An alluring scenery. Our government needs to start paying attention to TOURISM, and if dem no know HOW make dem consult ME o jare”

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Hot Issues

TOP STORIES

450MW Karpowership Arrives; Power Supply To Improve

16 hours ago

Minority to Gov’t: Provide full facts on 15-year gas deal

17 hours ago

quot-img-1this is excellent to read, however im wondering where the rest is ?

By: Casey quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39624.4006
Euro5.21575.2203
Pound Sterling5.66325.6697
Swiss Franc4.58224.5853
Canadian Dollar3.52013.5227
S/African Rand033650.3366
Australian Dollar3.49313.4982
body-container-line