modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Funke Akinokun Drops 'Mercy' Single

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
51 minutes ago | Music Releases

Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, has released a Single #2 - 'MERCY' which is a fresh sound with an age old message that our God continues to be merciful. This song produced by Wole Oni (for WOMP Music) is set to be released today Friday, 25th August, 2017 by 3pm.

Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, the multi-lingua worship leader so gifted in praising God in various tongues, languages and dialects who is currently signed to One Hallelujah Records, the official record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) .

The multiple award winning Funke Akinokun, with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Music Releases

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

14 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

14 hours ago

quot-img-1Descartes could not have doubted an existence if it was not a fact.

By: R. Yebuah quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line