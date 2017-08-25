TOP STORIES
Descartes could not have doubted an existence if it was not a fact.By: R. Yebuah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Funke Akinokun Drops 'Mercy' Single
Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, has released a Single #2 - 'MERCY' which is a fresh sound with an age old message that our God continues to be merciful. This song produced by Wole Oni (for WOMP Music) is set to be released today Friday, 25th August, 2017 by 3pm.
Minister (Mrs) Funke Akinokun, the multi-lingua worship leader so gifted in praising God in various tongues, languages and dialects who is currently signed to One Hallelujah Records, the official record label of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) .
The multiple award winning Funke Akinokun, with two previously successful albums under her belt will like to thank all her fans who have supported her ministry in one way or the other.
