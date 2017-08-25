modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Producer, Prince Uche Honoured by the Chartered Institutes of Arts management & Professionals USA

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
10 minutes ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood producers are the brains behind making and discovering of new talents in the industry but they are not well celebrated sometimes in the country.

Some award organizers have tried at ensuring that they create various categories to help appreciate the great works of those people that are always behind the scene.

Nollywood producer, Prince Uche’s works has not gone unnoticed as he was recently awarded by the Chartered Institutes of Arts management & Professionals USA.

Prince Uche Nwabuisi was awarded the award of Best Script Writer 2017, at the induction ceremony held in Imo state recently.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Nollywood Media

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

12 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

12 hours ago

quot-img-1You have to be humble in order to be teachable

By: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line