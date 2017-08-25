TOP STORIES
Your happiness does not rely on how rich or worthy you are but rather on the soundness of the mind.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Meet Nollywood Actress, Juliet Njemanze who does not Like Using Makeup
Nollywood actress, Juliet Njemanze, is one actress that is blessed with good physical features but she prefer going around town without makeup so one will see her real beauty.
Not that she does not have the makeup kits, but she prefers not to use them except on occasions when it is needed.
She explained that using makeup is very exhausting for her as she prefers going about without the stress of having them on.
“This is my face on a regular day. Making up for me is exhausting, you'll always catch me with no makeup on, only when necessary,” she said.
