Actress, Ibiwari Etuk Acquires New Automobile

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Calabash

Nollywood actress, Ibiwari Etuk, has just rewarded herself as she just acquired a Toyota Matrix, to help ease her movement.

It has been a long term plan and to God be the glory, she has been able to get that which she has so planned for as she shared the good news.

