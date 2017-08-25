modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Hilda Dokubo goes on Vacation to Meet Family

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Celebrity Picks

Veteran Nollywood actress, Hilda Dokubo, is currently out of the country as she is currently having a nice time in far away Canada.

The actress left for Canada earlier in the month to have rest with family as she affirmed that they are the reason she has been working tirelessly.

“The journey starts now. Make Dokubo pikin go see the people wey she de work for, take style rest , small... #holiday #family #rest ,” she shared.

Indeed she needs the rest because she has been one of many actresses who has been able to pamper her body so much that she still looks young despite her old age.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Celebrity Picks

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

11 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

11 hours ago

quot-img-1If you hate restriction, you will end up in a mess one day.

By: DR AGYEI TAKYI quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line