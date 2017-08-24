modernghana logo

Birthday Photos of Actress, Simon Evia

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
41 minutes ago | Spotlight

Nollywood actress cum producer, Simon Evia, recently turned a year older and she celebrated her day in grand style as she hosted friends to nice dinner party.

The actress has come a long way in the buzzing Nollywood industry and she has been able to bear the pressure that comes with her work and still relevant.

It’s not all about having loud music everywhere as the dinner party was a corporate one which had few friends around who made it a memorable one.

