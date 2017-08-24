modernghana logo

Checkout Cute photo of Actor, Kunle Afod’s Chubby Baby

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
2 hours ago | Nollywood Media

Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod with wife are really taking good care of their new born baby as he is already looking chubby just about four months old.

The family is already blessed with four boys as they look forward to having a baby girl in couple of years to come.

Not everyone key into the idea of having chubby baby as many will go by describing that the child is obe’s which might affect them when they grow but for some people, it is just sign of healthy living.

