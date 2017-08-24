modernghana logo

Super Eagles Player, Kenneth Omeruo’s Brother Welcomes Baby Boy

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
47 minutes ago | Sightings

Younger brother to Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Kenneth Omeruo, Lucky Omeruo, has juts welcomed his bundle of joy with his wife, Doreen.

The couple welcomed a baby boy which they named #EBUBE #BRIAN #OMERUO . Lucky is also a footballer just like his elder brother as he also ply his trade abroad.

Mother and child are said to be doing fine as the family plan a big party to celebrate the arrival of their new joy.

