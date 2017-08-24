TOP STORIES
Super Eagles Player, Kenneth Omeruo’s Brother Welcomes Baby Boy
Younger brother to Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Kenneth Omeruo, Lucky Omeruo, has juts welcomed his bundle of joy with his wife, Doreen.
The couple welcomed a baby boy which they named #EBUBE #BRIAN #OMERUO . Lucky is also a footballer just like his elder brother as he also ply his trade abroad.
Mother and child are said to be doing fine as the family plan a big party to celebrate the arrival of their new joy.
