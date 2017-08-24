modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actress, Rosaline Meurer Goes Completely Naked on Social Media

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
15 minutes ago | City Flames

Pretty Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, is really entertaining her fans the best way she can as she recently went completely unclad on her social media page.

The actress has so far enjoyed the various controversies attached to her name but she is not moved by the negative things being said about her at all.

Living her life to the fullest, she sure knows how to get attention when she deserves and that she just did but sharing her unclad photos to her fans.

She is just one of many who is trying to live the western celebrity way of life and could possibly work for her since she has gotten what it takes to be like them like her fresh skin.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

City Flames

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei Needs Help, Not Attacks – Duncan-Williams

55 minutes ago

‘Ghanaians Are Petty’ – Duncan-Williams

55 minutes ago

quot-img-1Truth weaks the flesh and strenghtens the spirit,so lie strenghtens the flesh and weaks the spirit.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38724.3916
Euro5.18085.1844
Pound Sterling5.61345.6199
Swiss Franc4.54384.5465
Canadian Dollar3.49293.4963
S/African Rand0.33190.3321
Australian Dollar3.46523.4703
body-container-line