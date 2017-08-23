modernghana logo

Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Bereaved, Loses Only Child

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
21 minutes ago | Nollywood At Large

Nollywood actress, Eucharia Anunobi, is currently bereaved as she has just lost her only son, Raymond, who was said to have died on Monday.

The actress son was aged 15years and died due to health condition he was born with as he was a sickle cell patient.

Raymond was said to have died from complications associated with the disorder. Being the only child of the actress, he got all the care and attention he deserved but it’s so sad that things had to turn the way it did.

May his gentle soul rest in peace and may God grant the mother the heart to bear the lose.

