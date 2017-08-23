TOP STORIES
Some say the sky is the limit, others say reach for the sky. But I say the sky is not the limit, reach beyond itBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3861
|4.3905
|Euro
|5.1568
|5.1620
|Pound Sterling
|5.6203
|5.6282
|Swiss Franc
|4.5329
|4.5359
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4976
|3.5003
|S/African Rand
|0.3324
|0.3325
|Australian Dollar
|3.4734
|3.4805
Breaking News: Singer Skales Back with Ex-Lover Sarah Osagie (photo)
Chai, singer, Skales, is just one dude that ladies should just be scared of or possibly respect because he truly knows the value of his ex-lover, Sarah Osagie.
While many are busy feeling for him and asking what could have possibly led to the breakup of his new relationship with his Ethiopian lover, Leyla Konjo, bros is just at his corner smiling.
Yes, smiling because he seems to have moved back with his ex-lover, Sarah, s they were spotted in the club smoking Shisha.
Skales has kept his return to Sarah a secret and only few people close to him are aware of their uniting together.
It is possible that Skales return to Sarah led to the breakup of his relationship with his Ethiopian lover.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
In The Closet