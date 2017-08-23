modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Singer, Skales Going Through Emotional Trauma

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
20 minutes ago | AMEBO

Singer, Skales, is not having a rosy with his heart now as he is currently emotionally down after going through heartbreak.

The news of the singer’s relationship has spread like wild fire after his new Ethiopian lover, Leyla Konjo, warned her fans to address her by her name rather than add Skales to it.

The whole drama started when a fan tagged her as ‘Mrs Skales,’ which has been her usual name she is always being addressed with but she had to immediately clear the air that she has moved on.

According to her reply, “Instead of ‘single’ as a marital status, they should put ‘independently owned and operated’. I’m already on the next one.”

Since parting ways with his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Osagie, she has been doing well for herself and practicing as a lawyer.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

AMEBO

TOP STORIES

Charlotte Osei wins US Woman of Courage 2017 award

2 hours ago

Most expensive fuel: Goil, Vivo-Energy, Total top list – Report

2 hours ago

quot-img-1Day in Day out New thing happen

By: KINITO quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38614.3905
Euro5.15685.1620
Pound Sterling5.62035.6282
Swiss Franc4.53294.5359
Canadian Dollar3.49763.5003
S/African Rand0.33240.3325
Australian Dollar3.47343.4805
body-container-line